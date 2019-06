Walter Bingham returns to the days and prayers that preceded the expulsion from Gush Katif.

A Report: From the largest prayer meeting ever held in Israel. It was to avert the evil decree by Prime Minister Ariel Sharon for Jews - to forcibly expel other Jews - from their homes in Gush Katif and the Shomron. But God works in mysterious ways.

And: Where is the largest Synagogue in the world?