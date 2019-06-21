Paris: Woman hit by metal ball not a victim of anti-Semitism

No anti-Semitism behind injury of woman outside Paris synagogue, watchdog says.

The woman who was hit in the head with a metal ball outside a Paris synagogue did not suffer an anti-Semitic attack, a watchdog said.

The incident Tuesday ended with the 79-year-old woman in hospital with cranial damage and loss of blood from the injury outside the Jewish Community Center of the 11th district.

The National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism, or BNVCA, on Friday said its investigation concluded the injury was the result of a young boy dropping the ball from an elevated residential apartment.

“The parents of this child discovered what had happened and called the synagogue’s administrators to offer the sincerest apologies,” BNVCA wrote in a statement.

CRIF, the umbrella group of French Jewish communities, on Twitter had characterized the woman’s injury as the result of a “violent assault,” labeling under the hashtag “anti-Semitism.”