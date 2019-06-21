Yair Lapid: Israel should be a state for all of its citizens

Blue and White co-chairman Yair Lapid published a series of tweets in which he claimed that most haredim should join the IDF because of the principle of equality.

Lapid responded on Twitter to an interview with Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (United Right) on Israel Hayom on Friday.

"Bezalel, at least check the facts," wrote Lapid. "The increase in the number of recruits was because I passed the Draft Law. What you refuse to understand is that our children are just as important and no less valuable. They just are not willing to be taken advantage of."

Lapid added, "If a secular young man at the age of 18 must enlist, so does a young haredi man. It's possible to make adjustments, but the principle that everyone must serve the state and all are equal before the law is sacred."



"And another thing, Smotrch," Lapid added. Israel should be a state of all its citizens", said Lapid. "The values ​​of the gay community are not distorted."