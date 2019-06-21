Bedouin Arabs attack police officers

Police arrest six Bedouin on suspicion of attacking police officers, attempting to steal their weapons.

Israel Police arrested six Bedouin Arabs suspected of attacking police officers.

The Bedouin attackers, all residents of the Negev town of Hura, threw stones at the police officers and stole their weapons.

The incident occurred two weeks ago on Friday, when police officers arrived at Hura to arrest a Bedouin suspected of violence and illegal carrying of weapons. Two police officers sustained light injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The injured police officers called in reinforcements, and officers arriving at the scene restored order and arrested those suspected of violence. The stolen weapons, as well, were found and returned to their owners.

After the investigation was completed, a prosecutor's statement was submitted, paving the way for an indictment, which will be filed Friday.

"Police presence will continue in every area it is necessary, for the sake of the security and well-being of normal citizens," Israel Police said in a statement.