Report: US won't rule out military strike on Iran

Former US amb. Dan Shapiro warns Trump administration should think 'two or three times' before retaliating.

The US government has not ruled out a future military response to Iran's downing of an American surveillance drone, a senior official told The Wall Street Journal.

Iran, meanwhile, claims it has "proof" that the drone entered its airspace.

Former US ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro told Reshet Bet that the US "needs to think two or three times before responding, in order to avoid causing an unnecessary escalation."

"Israel as well does not want a war in the north with Hezbollah. Right now no one is interested in a widescale war, other than a few of [US President Donald] Trump's advisers," he explained.

ABC reported that Trump's last-minute decision to cancel the strike on Iran came in direct contradiction to US National Security Adviser John Bolton's opinion, as well as that of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.