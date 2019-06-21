Fake news: From the days of the spies until the days of Trump

The spies who came in from the Promised Land: One evil report and forty years in the wilderness.

Yitzchak Reuven, going solo behind the mike for this week's Temple Talk as Rabbi Richman is en-route to the USA, steps right into the middle of the cataclysmic disaster of the twelve "spies" who managed, wittingly or not, to turn a positive factual report on the beauty and bounty of the land of Israel into a fake news slur of the land.

The spies plunged the generation of the desert into their greatest crisis of faith and commitment, an error so grievous that we feel its reverberations to this very day.