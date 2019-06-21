'Make America Trump again'

Ben Shapiro claims that US citizens do not like presidents who portray themselves as victims, so President Trump should change his tactics.

President Trump launches his re-election campaign and marks the goal: 4 more years in the White House.

Ben Shapiro talks about the strengths of the current president and advises him not to continue to present himself as a victim.

According to him, Americans do not like this kind of whining in an election campaign, and this could be detrimental to the president.

Shapiro believes that if Trump wants to win him to focus on his achievements, showing his superiority against the Democrats - and avoid being dragged to his weak points. "The American public does not like presidents who present themselves as persecuted or weak," he says.