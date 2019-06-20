ISIS terrorist attacks Israeli prison guard

ISIS-affiliated prisoner attempts to stab guard after feigning illness in Ashkelon prison.

A prisoner affiliated with the ISIS terrorist organization attacked his prison guards.

The terrorist, who is serving his term in the Shikma Prison in Ashkelon, claimed he was not feeling well. A prison guard opened his cell to take him to the prison clinic.

When the cell door was opened, the prisoner attacked the guard with a sharp object, striking him in the neck.

The guard was treated in the prison clinic and later received supplementary treatment in a hospital.

Another guard received an injury to his hand when the attacker was subdued and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Israel Prison Service opened an investigation against the prisoner.