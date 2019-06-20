MK Eli Cohen: 'Name a city for Trump in Judea and Samaria, too'

The Economy minister says that if Trump recognizes Israeli sovereignty in the region, he should be honored with a city named after him.

Economy Minister and Security Cabinet member Eli Cohen participated in a business conference in Judea and Samaria on Thursday with the participation of regional council heads and met with entrepreneurs and business owners there.

Cohen toured the various stands and was impressed by the quality of the products produced in the area.

"We'll continue to develop Judea and Samaria, build advanced industrial zones, and create hundreds and thousands of jobs. A strong economy is a strong country. Judea and Samaria will be strong in housing, industry and high-tech," declared Cohen.

"There are those who don't want us to continue living here, but the region has always been ours and will remain ours forever. We'll continue to deepen our roots here and develop this wonderful region. The time has come to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria - the Americans understand this too and recently expressed their views on this topic."

"If President Trump recognizes Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, we should name a large city after him here," Cohen added.