Family of 7-year-old rape victim struggling to cope with trauma

The family of the seven-year-old girl who was raped by an Arab who worked at her school in the Modi'in area hired attorney Tal Gabai to represent her during the trial.

In an interview with Sivan Rahav on the "Six O' Clock News' program, Gabbai referred to rumors that the indictment would be annulled and called on the State Prosecutor's Office: "They repelled the rumors and noted what was to come."

"They hired us and we feel a very important mission," Gabbay said. "We have an indictment on the basis of unequivocal evidence on the basis of identification and on the basis of additional evidence that leaves no room for doubt that the child experienced a shocking sexual assault by the same defendant."

Gabbay claimed that "on the other hand, we have been witnessing in recent days a constant wave of rumors that the indictment against the defendant will soon be canceled."

He added: "At this time, we have not heard from any official in the system who rejects this rumor mill or alternatively notes what is to come. I do not think the question marks are related to the family. They point to some kind of conduct that can be conducted in a more optimal manner. From here until the indictment is canceled, the distance is great."

The family attorney mentioned that the girl identified the defendant and led the investigators to an apartment which she did not know where the defendant had committed his plot. "Therefore, to dismiss this whole thing with a wave of the hand is not proper. On this basis, and additional evidence was presented, the serious indictment that shocks all Israeli citizens was submitted."

"We call on the enforcement authorities to report their findings and to make them all clear," said Gabbai, "The feelings are very difficult and the family is doing everything it can to isolate the child who has suffered a trauma that cannot be tolerated. I remind them that the family is trying to rehabilitate itself from a traumatic event and it is raising its eyes toward the State Prosecutor's Office. Therefore, we call on them to regain their composure in order not to increase the injustice caused to the family."

The lawyer rejected the claim that the girl's mother had waited before submitting the complaint to the police. "This claim is not factual. The investigation material shows otherwise. The family did not wait for a moment, and in general - is the date of filing the complaint an indication of the credibility of the complaint?"