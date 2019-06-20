Iran to complain to UN after shooting down US drone

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran to prevent UN with proof US is lying about location of drone Iran shot down.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif vowed to turn to the United Nations after Iran shot down an American drone.

"The US wages #EconomicTerrorism on Iran, has conducted covert action against us & now encroaches on our territory. We don't seek war, but will zealously defend our skies, land & waters. We'll take this new aggression to #UN & show that the US is lying about international waters," Zarif tweeted.

US officials have denied that the drone had entered Iranian airspace and stated that the drone was shot down in international airspace over the Straight of Hormuz.

President Trump tweeted Thursday that Iran “made a very big mistake!”

The shooting down of the American drone comes amid heightened tensions between the Islamic Republic and the US.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon said that the latest deployment of 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East, announced earlier this week, will include a Patriot missile battalion, manned and unmanned surveillance aircraft and “other deterrence capabilities