Miracle in Karnei Shomron

A seven-year-old boy became a hero when he saved a fellow student.

The first-grader took the bus to school as he always does. When the students got off the bus at the school, he noticed a girl had fallen asleep on the bus.

When he could not wake her up, the boy ran to the principal and told them what had happened.

The school principal, Malka Osnat, contacted the driver, who had already left the bus and locked it with the girl still sleeping inside.

After contacting him, the driver rushed to the vehicle and drove the girl to school. The incident was investigated and the driver was suspended from his job. The school principal reported the incident to the supervisors.

The teachers and educators spoke to the students about the need to show caring and attention to their friends, and encouraged them not to hesitate to contact adults they know to ask for help if they see someone in trouble.

Karni Shomron Council head Yigal Lahav and Education Director Ohad Zerman came to the school to thank the teachers, the principal, and especially the child who was very resourceful and prevented disaster. There is no age limit to be involved, to save lives, care, initiative, attention to the environment and the transfer of information to an adult in the neighborhood or a job," Lahav said.