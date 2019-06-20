'We can argue later, but we have to run together now'

National Union leader Bezalel Smotrich says he would be willing to give up his position to secure merger of right-wing parties.

The National Union party launched a networking campaign aimed at raising public pressure on the parties to the right of the Likud party.

National Union Chairman and acting Transportation Minister MK Bezalel Smotrich has already made it clear that he will do everything possible to facilitate a joint list of the various right-wing parties, including making personal concessions.

"In the last few weeks of negotiations with the Likud over the government we wanted to be established, we saw how important it is that the Likud party has a strong party [to the right of it]. The differences between us are important but marginal in light of the heavy responsibility we have to bring about the right's victory in the elections," Smotrich said.

"This responsibility requires us to concentrate together, overcome ego and run together. As I said, we do not come up with new demands and I will be the first to give up my personal position so that this joint walk will succeed."

"We do not have the privilege of quarreling now," says Yehuda Wald, director general of the National Union. "It is clear to everyone that there are differences of opinion between the different parties, but there is a tremendous responsibility placed on our shoulders that is far greater than the ideological debates and quarrels."