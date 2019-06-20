The Rise Of Deepfakes: Things Are Not What They Appear To Be

The growing threat of deepfake technology, causes that It’s getting harder to know what’s real and what isn't. How can they be stopped?

Videos of Nancy Pelosi and Mark Zuckerberg highlight the growing threat of deepfake technology. It’s getting harder to know what’s real and what isn't. How can they be stopped?

Legislators are worried that altered videos — many created using artificial intelligence and so real in appearance they are called 'deepfakes' — will be used in disinformation campaigns before the 2020 election.

U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke,, introduced the Deepfakes Accountability Act on Wednesday. This bill would hold video creators accountable when posting altered videos, and would require malicious deepfakes to be labeled with a watermark and a disclaimer identifying them as manipulated content.