Help expand the world of Torah in the city of our forefathers

Yeshivat Shavei Hevronis looking for donors to help expand, build plaza in memory of murdered student near the Cave of the Patriarchs.

Yeshivat Shavei Hevron has grown from ten students at its establishment in 1981 to over 300 students in 2019.

The yeshiva currently has more prospective students than room to house them, and currently seeks to expand by building a new dormitory and expanding its dining hall.

In addition, the yeshiva seeks to build a plaza in memory of Eyal Yifrach, a former student at the yeshiva who was one of the three teenagers who were kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists in 2014.

The yeshiva is located in Hevron, also known as the City of the Forefathers, near the Cave of the Pathriarchs, where Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob are buried.

"It's a big responsibility," said Dovi Weiss, the executive director of Yeshivat Shavei Hevron. "It's not easy to be here. We all remember the First Intifada, the Second Intifada, But her in Hevron we have a secret: 'The more they afflicted them, the more they would multiply and spread (Exodus 1:12).'"

"Even during the hard days of the Intifada, the yeshiva grew like crazy," Weiss said.

