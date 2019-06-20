NFL quarterback spotted at Western Wall - and in Samaria

'I fell in love with Israel', says Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson after visiting Israeli town of Shiloh, in Samaria.

National Football League quarterback Deshaun Watson was spotted at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Thursday, as he tours the country as part of a weeklong trip to the Jewish state.

Watson, a 23-year-old native of Gainesville, Georgia, was picked up by the Houston Texans in the 2017 draft, landed in Israel on Tuesday, along with his trainer, Quincy Avery.

The two flew to Israel under the auspices of America’s Voices in Israel, which organizes trips to the Jewish state for celebrities and other prominent figures in the US, helping them learn about Israel and the Middle East conflict firsthand.

“This is a part of the world which gets a lot of attention internationally, and this is a chance for me to look beyond the headlines and learn more about the history and culture of this land,” Watson said in a statement.

“I have been blessed to visit many countries around the world, but the chance to visit the Holy Land, see the sites and meet the people of this special place, truly is a special blessing and an amazing opportunity.”

During his visit, Watson visited the Old City of Jerusalem Thursday, after visiting Israeli towns in Samaria on Wednesday, along with the site of the Biblical city of Shiloh. Watson met with Binyamin Regional Council Chief Yisrael Gantz during the trip to Samaria.

At the end of his visit to Samaria, Watson said he had fallen “in love with” Israel.

"In America, Israel is sometimes presented in a negative sense of fear and terror, but when you come here you realize how wrong it is, it's fun to see the beautiful country with wonderful people and amazing attitude towards us. I fell in love with you," Watson said, according to ONE.co.il.