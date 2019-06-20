Cleared: Iran tried to establish spy infrastructure in Israel

Shin Bet says Iranian intel recruited Jordanian businessman in attempt to set up spy infrastructure in Israel.

The Shin Bet revealed an attempt by Iranian intelligence to set up an espionage infrastructure in Israel and arrested Taar Shafoot, a Jordanian citizen born in Hebron.

During the Shin Bet interrogation, it was revealed that Shafoot, a Jordanian businessman, had entered Israel on behalf of Iranian intelligence to carry out missions intended to promote the establishment of infrastructure in Israel and in Judea and Samaria that would serve secret activities of the Iranians.

The connection between Shafoot and Iranian intelligence began in Lebanon, where he met two Arabic-speaking handlers from Iranian intelligence, who called themselves Abu Sadek and Abu Jaafar.

Following the first meeting held in Lebanon, a number of meetings were held during the years 2018-2019 between Shafoot and his Iranian handlers, which were held in Lebanon and Syria.