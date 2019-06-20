Council head addresses issue of illegal PA construction in Area C. 'Time for action, not slogans and talk, in applying sovereignty.'

The 29th Conference of East and West Studies in the University of Ariel opened this morning with a speech by Binyamin Council head Yisrael Ganz.

In his speech, Gantz referred to expanding illegal PA construction in Area C over the past decade.

"The special area of ​​Judea and Samaria is slipping between our fingers, escaping us with insane and irresponsible construction, destroying history and the many archaeological sites of the Jewish People - destruction that doesn't distinguish between rivers and cities. With endless quarrying that doesn't differentiate between animal, vegetable, or mineral, destruction that harms the environment, with systematic and wild grave robbery.

"The time has come to act with deeds and not slogans and talk to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria," he said, "Our task is to stop this destruction. The responsibility lies on our shoulders.

"To preserve and protect this special region, there's one solution - applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria," added the Council head.