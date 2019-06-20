Watch: Hundreds pray at tomb of Joshua and Calev

'He who led the Jewish people into the land of Israel without fear of the challenges is the best person to learn from.'

Hundreds of people entered Wednesday night for prayers at the tomb of Yehoshua (Joshua) ben Nun and Calev ben Yefuna, in the village of Kifl Haris in Samaria.

Yehoshua and Calev are featured in this week’s Torah portion, Shelah, in which, as part of a group of spies sent to scout out the land of Israel, they alone from among the group return with a positive report, while the other spies doubt the people’s ability to overcome the challenges of the land.

The entry to the Arab village was carried out under heavy security by the IDF and police.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said: "We came here to strengthen ourselves from the personality of Yehoshua ben Nun, a leader who did not fear and said, 'Let us go up and possess the land, for we are able to overcome it.’ He who led the Jewish people into the land of Israel without fear of the challenges is the best person to learn from."

The commander of the Ephraim Brigade, Captain Dima Skorniakov, said: "Several times a year, IDF soldiers secure the entrance to the graves, in order to allow the prayers at the site, with preparations and preliminary planning.”

"The entrances to the village are done in a concentrated and orderly manner, and in coordination with the organizers. All the security forces are working to allow safe entry and to protect the safety of the worshipers," Skorniakov added.