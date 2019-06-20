Jewish Home Director-General: The public cries out for unity

Nir Orbach, Director-General of the Jewish Home party: We are faced with a tremendous challenge and we will meet that challenge.

Nir Orbach, Director-General of the Jewish Home party, spoke on Wednesday evening at the meeting of the party's central committee at Bar-Ilan University, during which the party's list for the 22nd Knesset was approved.

"Religious Zionism has a strong home and this home has a strong leader: The chairman of the Jewish Home and the United Right, Rabbi Rafi Peretz - who will lead our list in the next elections," Orbach said after the vote.

"Friends, the public is crying out for unity," Orbach added. "This time the public will not accept more than one party to the right of the Likud running in the election. We are faced with a tremendous challenge and we will meet that challenge with God's help."

At Wednesday’s meeting, the members of the Jewish Home central committee decided that the party's list in the elections for the 22nd Knesset would be identical to the current list that ran in the last elections.

The party's central committee also confirmed that if it was decided to merge with additional lists, the matter would be submitted to the central committee for approval within 48 hours.

Jewish Home chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz said during the gathering that talks with potential partners for unification of the camp would begin on Thursday.

"I am telling you this evening clearly - we will make every effort so that religious Zionism will not be divided again," Peretz said. “This evening, the Jewish Home under my leadership is calling to unite the ranks in order to establish a strong and stable right-wing government.”