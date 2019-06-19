Ya'alon: Lapid a burden on Blue and White

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon strongly criticized his fellow Blue and White party leader Yair Lapid.

"Lapid went on a negative campaign, a campaign of hate that harmed us, and hit the public that could easily find a home in blue and white, or become our future partners," Ya'alon was quoted as saying by News 12.

Ya'alon criticized the rotation agreement between Lapid and Benny Gantz. "His rotation for prime minister with Benny has negatively effected our voters. This is backed up by polls, even now."

"There are quite a few people from the center and the right who would like to vote Blue and White but are afraid of his positions. He seems more 'anti'. We thought he would be a more uniting factor but there are those who pull him to the left. Lapid has become a burden," said MK Ya'alon.

Associates of Ya'alon said in response: "Blue and White will run in the upcoming elections under the leadership of Benny Gantz, and behind him is a strong and united leadership, with the aim of forming the next government for the benefit of the citizens of the State of Israel. Yair Lapid is a friend and a partner. We recommend that our political rivals focus on public opinion rather than invent imaginary conflicts."