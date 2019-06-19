How can Israel deter radical Islam?

What can we expect might happen next in the region? Tamar Yonah speaks with guest, Dr. Mordechai Kedar.

Political upheavals, mass population displacement, refugees, religious extremism, misogyny, wars, terrorism, genocides, antisemitism, lack of modernization, the running out of oil, Iran, the Nuclear Threat, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the insane hatred of the only democratic, free, and successful country in the middle east: Israel.

What can we expect might happen next in the region? Tamar Yonah speaks with guest, Dr. Mordechai Kedar, an expert on the Arab world.

He explains what could happen, and shares insights on US-Iranian tensions.