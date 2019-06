Party's central committee decides list in the elections for 22nd Knesset will be identical to that which ran in previous elections.

Members of the Jewish Home Central Committee decided that the party's list in the elections for the 22nd Knesset would be identical to the current list that ran in the last elections.

The party's central committee also confirmed that if it was decided to merge with additional lists, the matter would be submitted to the central committee for approval within 48 hours.





