Surviving a direct rocket hit

Josh Hasten interviews with Rabbi Dovid Fendel, the head of the Hesder Yeshiva in Sderot.

This past Thursday night, terrorists in Gaza launched a rocket, which slammed into one of the Yeshiva’s buildings causing damage. While the students were shaken up, miraculously there were no serious injuries.

Rabbi Fendel says that on one hand, his institution is leading the way in growing and thriving and building in Sderot, but on the other hand, he says that the reality under the constant threat of rocket fire is unacceptable. Rabbi Fendel shares some of his thoughts as to what Israel should do to stop the rocket attacks.