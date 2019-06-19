6 Israeli universities among the top 1,000

Hebrew University named best university in Israel, 162nd worldwide, in QS World University Rankings for 2020.

Six Israeli universities appeared on the list of the top 1,000 higher education institutions in the world.

Hebrew University was ranked Israel’s best university in the QS World University Rankings for 2020, coming in at 162, eight points lower than last year.

Tel Aviv University finished at 219, 11 points higher than last year, and The Technion – Israel Institute of Technology finished at 257th, falling by ten points.

Ben-Gurion University finished at 419, falling from 407, and Bar-Ilan came in at the range of 551-560, up from 601-650 last year. The University of Haifa came in at 651-700, the same ranking as last year.

The top three universities on the list were the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and Harvard University.

The universities are evaluated based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per facultry, international faculty ration and international student ratio, according to the website.