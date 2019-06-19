EU High Representative meets Kushner, Pompeo in DC

High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini concluded an official visit to Washington DC on Tuesday where she had bilateral discussions with the US Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo, as part of the regular high-level transatlantic political dialogue, as well as with Senior Adviser to the US President, Jared Kushner.

In a positive and constructive conversation, the High Representative and Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed their commitment to a strong strategic transatlantic partnership and discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation and a number of important international and regional developments, including the Western Balkans, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Libya, Moldova, Russia and Ukraine. She also briefed him on the European Union’s work in the area of security and defense.

They discussed recent developments in the Gulf, including the attacks against oil tankers in the Sea of Oman. Recalling the discussion at the Foreign Affairs Council on 17 June, Federica Mogherini stressed the need for restraint, to open channels of communication and for a de-escalation of the current situation.

They also exchanged views on Iran and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) where the High Representative reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to the nuclear deal as "key to preserving stability and security in the region and as an essential component of the global non-proliferation architecture," the EU said in a statement.

Federica Mogherini also met with Senior Advisor to the US President, Jared Kushner, to discuss the situation in the Middle East. She underlined the fundamental interest of the European Union for lasting and sustainable peace and stability in the region. In this context, the EU is ready to work with the US administration on the basis of its long-standing position, including the commitment to a negotiated two-state solution and agreed international parameters.