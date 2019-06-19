Bringing Shaked into the Likud 'most logical, appropriate step'

Prominent Jewish Leaders met over dinner at Mike’s Bistro in Manhattan on June 17th to discuss the future of the Right in Israel.



Former Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked (New Right) was the featured guest.



"All assembled felt that Shaked had done an amazing and exemplary job in transforming Israel’s Judicial system", said Dr. Joseph Frager, who organized the meeting. "The consensus was that she had a tremendous future in Israeli politics."



"The group as a whole felt she could do the most as a member of the Likud," Dr. Frager told Arutz Sheva. "We strongly urge the Prime Minister for the sake of unity to bring Ayelet Shaked into the Likud."



In addition, the group felt that it was imperative for the Right to become a unified front.

"It is essential the Right remain strong," said Dr. Frager, "in order to continue to work closely with one of Israel’s best friends ever in the White House."



"It makes no sense to have a repeat of Israel’s most recent election which saw the Right waste over 250,000 votes because of two parties not reaching the threshold for a seat in the Knesset."



Participants of the meeting told Arutz Sheva that it was unanimous that the group wanted to see Ayelet Shaked invited by the Prime Minister into the Likud.

"It is the most logical and appropriate next step," they said.