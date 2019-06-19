Iranian official: There won't be war with the US

Ali Shamkhani, senior Iranian official, says 'no reason for war' with US, demands reduction of Iran's obligations under nuclear deal.

A senior Iranian official on Wednesday promised that there won't be a war between his country and the US, Israel Hayom reported.

"There will not be military conflict between Iran and the US, because there is no reason for war," Ali Shamkhani, who heads Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said.

"Blaming other countries has become a ritual for senior US officials, who are trying to pressure other countries."

According to Israel Hayom, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the "minimum action" required one year after the US left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was to reduce Iran's obligations in the deal.

"We will not hold negotiations with the US if we are under pressure," he said.

Meanwhile, the site added, the country's petroleum minister noted that Europe is not cooperating on sales of Iranian oil.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump told Time that he "would certainly go [to war] over nuclear weapons." And on Tuesday, Brigadier General Hossein Salami, who commands Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, warned that Iran's ballistic missiles "can hit with great precision carriers in the sea ... These missiles are domestically produced and are difficult to intercept and hit with other missiles."