Nuclear watchdog agency recognizes 'Palestine'

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) signed an agreement to recognize the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Salah Abdel-Shafi, who serves as the PA representative to Austria, signed the non-proliferation treaty in the name of the "State of Palestine," together with IAEA Chief Yukiya Amano.

According to the agreement, IAEA inspectors are allowed to visit and conduct inspections at sites under PA authority, in order to ensure the correct use of atomic energy.

"Signing this agreement constitutes additional proof that the State of Palestine is a full and active partner in the international community," Abdel-Shafi said.