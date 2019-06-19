Nikki Haley: Every person has the ability to stop hate

While speaking in Toronto this evening, former US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley opened up about her stance on rising incidents of anti-Semitism and hate, the Israeli-Palestinian Authority conflict and the UN's incessant bias against Israel.

Haley was the featured speaker and recipient of a humanitarian award at the 2019 Spirit of Hope Benefit, hosted by Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center.

"Every person has the ability to stop hate...Every single one of us has to call it out every time we see it. We have to be loud every time we see it," said Haley in front of a crowd of nearly 2,700 community members, philanthropists and political and business leaders during an interview led by David Axelrod, a political commentator and strategist. "Palestinians have lived in a false world for a long time. Moving the US embassy to Jerusalem acknowledged a truth...Jerusalem is the capital of Israel."

While discussing the UN, Haley said the organization "has to be willing to change with the times" and condemn human rights violations occurring in countries such as Venezuela and Myanmar while ending its biased condemnation of Israel.

During the event – which was chaired by Paul Bronfman and MC'd by award-winning journalist Lara Logan – Pittsburgh police officers Michael Smidga and Sean Stumpf, who were in attendance, were also recognized for their heroism.

Spirit of Hope is an annual fundraising dinner that celebrates the values of Simon Wiesenthal – a Holocaust survivor and former Nazi hunter – and raises funds to support FSWC's award-winning education programs and student events such as the Tour for Humanity, Freedom Day and Speakers Idol.

This year, Spirit of Hope exceeded all previous fundraising records, raising more than $5 million.