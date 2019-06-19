'If there are difficulties, there are private tutors'

Rabbi Rafi Peretz, the new Education Minister from the Jewish Home party, on Tuesday presented his vision that he will try to implement in the coming months.

"The student will not be evaluated based on tests, but according to his entire personality," Rabbi Peretz said in an interview with Channel 12 News.

"I do not say there will not be homework, but there are ways today to make it pleasant. If there are difficulties, there are parents and there are private tutors. They too have to do this work in a good and happy way," he continued.

Parents, said Rabbi Peretz, play a huge role in education. "They entrust us with what is most dear to them, their children, so that we will be partners. From this place I tell the parents that I thank them very much for this.”

"I support the idea that a student will not be judged according to his grades but there will be a place for his effort, his seriousness, his perseverance. I did not say that there are no tests, there is clearly room for tests, but that is not everything. A child in his personality loves to learn, I want him to love learning and to see it as a great value that builds not only his knowledge but also his personality."

Rabbi Peretz admitted that his appointment as Education Minister constitutes a kind of fulfillment of a dream. "I admit that I am excited by this title and come to this special mission with great reverence and humility. It's a great dream for me to engage in education, I love education, I believe in it and I see it as the great future of the State of Israel."

He stressed that is not going to give up the leadership for the sake of the unity of the religious-Zionist camp. "The Jewish Home is the one that will lead the process and invite everyone to it. I am ready to talk with everyone and treat anyone who comes with respect, but I think the Jewish Home should remain the leader.”