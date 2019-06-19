Merkel seen shaking during event in Berlin

German Chancellor seen visibly shaking during event with new Ukrainian President, blames dehydration.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen visibly shaking on Tuesday during an event in Berlin with new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

A military band was playing the national anthems of the two nations at an official ceremony outside the chancellery when Merkel's whole body visibly shook and she appeared to be struggling to stand up, according to Fox News.

The German leader, who is set to step down in 2021, then pursed her lips as she tried to remain steady as she stood next to Zelenskiy.

Temperatures at the time were reported to be 82 degrees Fahrenheit (27 Celsius).

Speaking with reporters an hour later, Merkel dismissed the incident and blamed dehydration.

She smiled after a reporter asked whether her shaking was cause for concern, saying that she was fine.

“Since then I have drunk at least three glasses of water - I obviously needed that and so I’m doing very well now," replied the Chancellor.

Zelenskiy told reporters the chancellor had been secure at his side.

"She was totally safe," he said.