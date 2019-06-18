'Anyone involved in rape investigation needs to go home'

Likud MK Shlomo Karai slams conduct of investigation into rape of girl, says perpetrator could walk free due to 'negligent' conduct.

MK Shlomo Karai (Likud) sharply criticized the conduct of the investigating authorities in the case of the rape of a Jewish girl by a Palestinian Arab worker.

"Anyone involved in the investigation and the indictment over the rape of the girl has to go home," MK Karai wrote in a post published Tuesday on his Facebook page. "This is negligence and foolishness that could prevent a very severe punishment for the monstrous criminal."

"For 50 days, law enforcement agencies deal with the sickening rape of the seven-year-old girl until a very serious indictment is filed. Only in the past two days do questions arise for them from the very basis, and only because of/in the merit of public pressure."

A joint consultation on the case of the rape of the 7-year-old girl was held Tuesday evening by the head of the Police Investigations Division, Major General Gadi Siso, and the Military Advocate General, Major General Sharon Afek.

In the consultation, it was decided to order the Central Unit in the Judea and Samaria District to conduct additional investigations in the case, in order to exhaust the investigation of suspicions on the matter of additional persons involved in the offense and in light of new information received after publication of the case.

The decision was made after the consultation in which, in view of the sensitivity of the matter, the State Attorney and other senior officials from the State Attorney's Office also took part.

The step is unusual, coming after the Military Advocate General submitted an indictment against the suspected Palestinian Arab school janitor to the Ofer Military Court on Sunday following the police investigation.