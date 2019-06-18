Did haredim bring the measles? 'Blood libel'

Brooklyn activist talks to Arutz Sheva about rise in anti-Semitism against Jews in region and ways to deal with it.

In light of the growing anti-Semitism in Boro Park, Brooklyn, public activist Rabbi Benjamin Barber described dealing with hate crimes and praised the actions of Attorney General Eric Gonzalez to eradicate the phenomenon.

"I'll tell you the truth," Rabbi Barber said in conversation with Arutz Sheva. "Since Trump's rule, we've seen an increase in the number of hate crimes, but ironically, this is because of Trump's excellent attitude toward Orthodox Judaism in the United States."

According to him, the root of violence comes from poor education. When a local child is educated that "the Jews are rich" and that "they are sitting on the public coffers," the result is commensurate. When you see the current administration welcoming Orthodox Judaism, they're on the defensive, and sometimes it bursts out in the form of verbal hate crimes, and in the worst case - even physical ones."

A few weeks ago there was an anti-Semitic incident in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. Two chassidic boys returned from yeshiva at the end of their night studies, around one o'clock in the morning. On the way a car with four people stopped next to them. One of the windows opened and then a man in the car yelled at them, "Allahu Akbar, long live Islam." The two, who were startled by the calls, began to run quickly but the car continued to follow them.

One of them even got out of the car and called out to the boys, "Do you know Hitler, if you don't, we'll introduce you. We love Hitler." The boys managed to turn to a relatively central street, which also has traffic at night - and the vehicle drove away.

Rabbi Barber praised the work of Attorney General Eric Gonzalez against anti-Semitism. "I recently spoke with him about the importance of the matter, and I thank him for it, and the haredi public appreciates his activity to eradicate the phenomenon."

He says the fact that the haredi community is being blamed for the outbreak of measles is false.

"The haredi public, with all its spiritual leadership, is ordering to be vaccinated, and even Stamar teaches its followers to be vaccinated, so there's a simple blood libel," he said.