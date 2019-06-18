Likud's Liberman strategy: Ignore him

Likud decides not to attack Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman to reduce religion and state preoccupation, and facilitate post-election cooperation.

After a long period of constant attacks on Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman Avigdor Liberman, the Likud recently decided to change strategy.

According to the report this evening, the Likud decided to stop accusing Liberman of obstructing the establishment of the government and joining the Left, and instead ignoring him completely.

One reason for the decision is an attempt to remove religion and state issues from the forefront of public discourse, which the Likud is not interested in becoming the main issue of the upcoming election campaign.

A second reason for the move is the attempt to preserve, despite the resentment and hostility that has accumulated in recent months, a possible opening for cooperation between the parties after the elections.

Yisrael Hayom newspaper recently reported the haredi parties also decided to stop attacks on Yisrael Beyteinu's Chairman, for fear that they were only helping him among his constituents.

Instead, the haredi parties plan to give Liberman a bear hug and thank him for the fruitful cooperation and assistance the haredi community has received from him over the years.