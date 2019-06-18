Additional investigations ordered in rape case

Order follows consultation between police, Military Advocate General and State Attorney, after Arab janitor indicted for rape of 7 year old.

A joint consultation on the case of the rape of the 7-year-old girl was held Tuesday evening by the head of the Police Investigations Division, Major General Gadi Siso, and the Military Advocate General, Major General Sharon Afek.

In the consultation, it was decided to order the Central Unit in the Judea and Samaria District to conduct additional investigations in the case, in order to exhaust the investigation of suspicions on the matter of additional persons involved in the offense and in light of new information received after publication of the case.

The decision was made after the consultation in which, in view of the sensitivity of the matter, the State Attorney and other senior officials from the State Attorney's Office also took part.

The step is unusual, coming after the Military Advocate General submitted an indictment against the suspected Palestinian Arab school janitor to the Ofer Military Court on Sunday following the police investigation.

The Ofer Military Court will hold a hearing tomorrow on the defense attorney's request to issue a gag order on the details of the case.

The scheduled hearing was set to an earlier time after the defense attorney and a representative of the Military Advocate General's Office met with the judge, and during the meeting the defense counsel raised questions about the evidence in the case linked to the defendant.

Among other things, they raised questions about the certainty of the defendant's identification by the girl at school, as well as regarding the place and time of the incident.