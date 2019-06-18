Sara Netanyahu thanks 'amazing nation' for love and support

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, spoke at a meeting of Likud supporters, thanking those present for their support throughout her difficult trials.

"I'm the only one speaking here who isn't in politics, but I - as [Culture Minister] Miri [Regev] said - am very much a part of the nation, of our State. And I support our Prime Minister, not just with all my heart and soul, but more so," she said.

"I have no words to express my thanks for the love I'm getting from you - all of you - and from so many many people in the nation, in meetings, on social media.

"As is known, the media and I are not good friends, and from there I don't get a lot of - not just support, but also truth. And sometimes it's really amazing to see how, with no shame anymore, with no shame, people say, and write, and broadcast [lies], time after time, time after time, and they lie as if there's no tomorrow, there's no G-d, nothing.

"And I say - yes, there is a G-d, and yes we have an amazing nation, we have you, and thank you, to all of you, thank you for all the support."

Watch the Hebrew video: