Light rains expected in northern Israel

Temperatures remain steady as Israel's north prepares for rainfall.

Though rainfall in Israel is usually reserved for the winter months, this year, similar to last year, things seem to be different.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures remaining stable. Light rains may fall in northern Israel during the morning hours.

Tuesday night will be clear or partly cloudy.

Wednesday will be clear with a slight rise in temperatures.

Thursday will be clear or partly cloudy, with no significant change in temperatures.

Friday's weather will be average for the season.