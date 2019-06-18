Liam woke up and said, 'Mommy'

"When Liam opened his eyes, he looked at me and mumbled, 'Mommy.' I felt like he had come back from the dead," Liam Avitan's mother said.

Liam, 6.5, suffered a serious head injury after a bookcase full of books and classroom materials fell on him at school.

Since then, Liam's parents Ully (29) and Shai (36) have sat by his bedside, praying for his recovery.

According to Yediot Aharanot, Liam was quickly brought to the hospital, where a CT scan showed that he had suffered a serious injury to the base of his skull, as well as several fractures, but did not have a brain hemorrhage.

He was in the intensive care unit for two days, unconscious and on a respirator. Afterwards, doctors dropped the dosage of medications. On the third day, "Liam opened his eyes, looked at me, barely said, 'Mommy,' and went back to sleep," his mother said. "I cried, but I also breathed a sign of relief. It was the most emotional moment. It was a moment that gave hope, that gave something to hold on to. He recognized me, and that was the greatest gift I could have received."

Currently, Liam is having difficulty hearing, and an injury to his left eye caused it to see double.

"The doctors said that it might be reversible, and it could be the result of liquids in his ear, but it could be that he will have hearing problems," Ully explained.

The "B'Terem - Safe Kids Israel" organization recommends that any piece of furniture over a meter high be affixed to the wall.