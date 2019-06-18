May praises Jewish community in parting letter

Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May praised the Jewish community for its “extremely important” contributions to society in a parting letter following her resignation last month, JTA reports Monday.

My support for the community will continue in the years to come,” she also wrote in the letter to the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

“It has been a privilege to attend so many significant communal events in recent years … from meeting communal leaders and celebrating Jewish festivals in Downing Street to safeguarding the security of British Jews and ensuring a lasting to commitment to Holocaust commemoration and education,” May added.

“We are determined to ensure communities feel safe and that people in their places of worship feel secure,” she also wrote, adding the government had spent nearly $64 million to date protecting Jewish schools and places of worship.

May also lauded the Board of Deputies for “fostering good relations between British Jews and those of other faiths so as to improve understanding and friendship.”

The letter was written in response to one sent to May by British Jewry in the wake of her resignation as prime minister, as well as Conservative Party leader.

In that letter, Board of Deputies of British Jews President Marie van der Zyl wrote, “We sincerely thank Theresa May for being a true friend to the Jewish community during her time in office.”

Focusing on May’s record on issues close to the heart of British Jews specifically, van der Zyl wrote recalled that her “government has adopted the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism; marked the Balfour Centenary with pride; banned terror organization Hezbollah; increased security funding,” opposed “anti-Israel bias at the UN Human Rights Council,” among other policies,

British Jews, van der Zyl added, “will always appreciate her friendship and support.”

May is a strong supporter of Israel and the Jewish community and has repeatedly denounced anti-Semitism.

In 2017, May criticized the British Labour party for failing to expel former London Mayor Ken Livingstone from its ranks, despite his anti-Semitic remarks, accusing Labour of betraying the Jewish community.

She also criticized British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who has been involved in a series of controversies surrounding the anti-Semitism in his party and his past voicing of support for Hamas and Hezbollah.