Rabbi Peretz: Hamas must not receive any rewards

New Education Minister says he will stress the need to take action against Hamas in Gaza.

Incoming Education Minister MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz on Monday criticized the transfer of Qatari money to the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas must not receive any rewards, and it must know that with us the policy will be heavy-handed. I will insist on this as a member of the cabinet, and as a MK. This is because of their actions - and because our sons have not yet returned home," Rabbi Peretz said in an interview with Channel 13 News.

His comments came after the deputy Qatari ambassador to the Gaza Strip, Khaled al-Hardan, entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday night and delivered the $25 million grant that Qatar provides to Gaza every month.

In Monday’s interview, Rabbi Peretz also discussed the agreements between him and incoming Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, which led to them joining the government.

"We discussed the distribution of ministerial portfolios, and Bezalel understood the importance I see in education. I think he's a top-class man of performance and he'll be a great minister. In light of the understanding and friendship between us, I wanted him to be on the active side of the cabinet," he said.

Rabbi Peretz spoke about his plans for the short term until the elections in the Ministry of Education. "We will allow each student to study the things he loves, that the child will not be tested based on his grades, but rather based on his personality, his inner effort and values. We want to raise the next generation of Israel, leaders, loyal sons who will serve in the IDF."

"I want to study the ministry, express my vision and find ways to promote it. I do not see myself being here for only three months,” the minister concluded.