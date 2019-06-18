Report: Minister Ohana asked for a more expensive car

New minister reportedly twice asked to replace his car with one that is used by ministers - a Toyota Land Cruiser jeep.

Justice Minister Amir Ohana, who took office only two weeks ago, asked the ministry’s vehicle administration to replace his regular MK’s car with a Toyota Land Cruiser jeep that is used by government ministers, Channel 13 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, the ministry refused the request and explained to Ohana that due to the cost of maintaining the vehicle and due to the fact that the government is a transitional government that will not last long, the request cannot be fulfilled.

The minister again demanded the replacement vehicle, but the ministry's officials refused the request again for the same reasons. In the end, a replacement was made for a less prestigious vehicle, a Chevrolet.

Minister Ohana’s office said in response, "The claim is incorrect. The minister asked to examine the possibility of receiving a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle in return for a full payment of the vehicle's value. When it turned out that this was not possible, the minister chose and received a used vehicle from the vehicle administration according to the relevant rules."