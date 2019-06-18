Hotovely prays at tomb of Lubavitcher Rebbe

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) on Monday stopped to pray at the tomb of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in New York after speaking at the Jerusalem Post conference and before returning to Israel.

“I'm concluding a diplomatic visit to New York, but you cannot leave this city without going to the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe. At the age of 12, I received a blessing from the Lubavitcher Rebbe when I was here on a Bat Mitzvah trip, and this is an important opportunity to pray also for our success in the elections and in general for good things for the people of Israel,” said Hotovely.