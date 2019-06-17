Two shot during NBA Championship celebration in Toronto

Two people shot and wounded during celebrations of Toronto Raptors’ NBA Championship.

Two people were shot and wounded at Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square during the celebrations of the Toronto Raptors’ NBA Championship on Monday.

Footage from the scene showed people stampeding to get away from the area following the shooting.

Toronto police said two victims were located following. Two people were taken into custody and two firearms were recovered.

The injuries to the victims were described as serious, but non-life-threatening. Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one adult woman to hospital.

The ceremony on stage continued despite the incident and people were urged to remain in place.