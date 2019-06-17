Netanyahu appoints Peretz and Smotrich ministers

Netanyahu informs Peretz and Smotrich he is entrusting them with Education and Transportation Ministries, cabinet membership and observer.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu informed Rabbi Rafi Peretz and MK Betzalel Smotrich that he is entrusting them with the Education and Transportation Ministries, together with membership in the Political-Security Cabinet and an observer in the Cabinet.

At the request of the Right Parties Union, it was agreed that Rabbi Rafi Peretz would be appointed Education Minister and Cabinet observer, and MK Betzalel Smotrich would be appointed Transportation Minister and Cabinet member.

The parties agreed to maintain the status quo in matters of religion and state as has been the case in Israel for decades.

Rabbi MK Peretz and MK Smotrich thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu for his trust and added that the deep partnership between religious Zionism and the Right Parties Union and the Likud led by Prime Minister Netanyahu will continue in the election campaign and afterwards.