Yesha Council Chairman Hananel Dorani demanded that the defense establishment deal with the wave of fires near Judea and Samaria communities caused by arson.

"In recent weeks we witnessed fires near Israeli villages in Samaria," says Dorani, who is also Kedumim regional council head.

"Firefighting forces are now working to extinguish the blaze that's raging at Yitzhar at this time," says Dorani. "It hasn't yet been ascertained whether this was arson, but as firefighters have updated, the majority of fires are the result of deliberate arson, as can be seen from the history in the sector.

"These arson attacks are carried out by terrorists who seek to disturb the tranquility of the residents of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

"We're in regular contact with the IDF, the fire department, the Israel Police, and all the security forces in the area to examine the severity of the incidents and to see that there is strict activity against the terrorists. We'll demand they act with severity to prevent the recurrence of the events and to restore order. Anyone who burns the Land of Israel cannot demand rights there," concluded Dorani.