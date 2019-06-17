Netanyahu: 'Snapback sanctions' if Iran violates nuclear deal

PM says Iran should face immediate sanctions if it makes good on threat to increase uranium stockpile beyond limits set in 2015 deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran should be immediately hit with sanctions if it surpasses a uranium stockpile limit set under the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Should Iran make good on its current threats and violate the nuclear agreement, the international community will need to immediately impose the sanctions regime that was agreed upon in advance, the 'snapback sanctions'," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu's call for sanctions follows reports that Iran will announce further moves on Monday to scale back compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal from which the United States withdrew last year.

Iran's atomic energy organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said Monday his country intended to surpass the 300-kilogram reserve of enriched uranium in 10 days, but would reverse the move "once other parties live up to their commitments".

On May 8, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran would stop observing restrictions on its stocks of enriched uranium and heavy water agreed under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Rouhani said the move was in retaliation for the US decision to unilaterally withdraw form the accord last year and impose tough economic sanctions on the Islamic republic.

Speaking at a ceremony in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said he was not surprised by Iran's declared intention to increase its uranium enrichment beyond the deal thanks to intelligence obtained in a 2018 operation.

"When we brought the secret nuclear archive from Teheran to Israel, we discovered the extent to which Iran has violated its promise to the international community -- its promise to report truthfully on its nuclear program," he said.

"In any case, Israel will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weapons," said Netanyahu, who backed US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.