Prime Minister's first response to girl's rape: 'Courts must exhaust severity of law with everyone responsible for this terrible act.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded this afternoon to the rape of a seven-year-old Jewish girl by a Muslim worker from Deir Qadis.

"The shocking rape of a little girl shakes everyone's heart," the Prime Minister tweeted from his personal Twitter account.

"I want to strengthen the family. The courts must exhaust the severity of the law with everyone responsible for this terrible act," added Netanyahu.

Last night, the Judge Advocate General's Office filed an indictment against a Deir Qadis resident for rape, assault, and abduction of a seven-year-old girl.

The defendant worked as a cleaner and maintenance man in an educational institution in the Binyamin region. He knew and groomed the girl by talking to her from time to time and giving her sweets. One day the defendant led the girl to an area house and raped her as his friends were present and helped him.

According to Kann News journalist here Carmel Dangur, in the house where the Arab cleaning worker raped the girl, his friends held her hands and feet so she could not resist. Additionally they laughed at her and told her "you deserve it." At this time the accomplices have not been arrested.