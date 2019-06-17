'This is terrorism, not pedophilia'

Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman demanded Monday that the Arab man suspected of abducting a seven-year-old girl from her school and raping her be put to death.

"It caused me a deep shock: It's not pedophilia, it's pure terror - one of the worst I've ever heard of," Liberman said.

"This is precisely one of the cases in which I would not hesitate and demand that the court sentence the despicable terrorist to death," he added.

"It is a pity that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to torpedo the death penalty for the terrorists, despite his written and public commitment," Liberman said.

He quoted the Talmudic saying: "those who are merciful to the wicked will be cruel to the merciful in the end."

On Sunday, police revealed in a press release that a Palestinian Arab man from the town of Deir Qaddis, near Modi’in Illit, had been indicted for the abduction and rape of a seven-year-old Israeli girl from her school in an Israeli town in Judea and Samaria.

After befriending the girl, the suspect, who worked in the girl’s school as a janitor, forcibly took the a house, where he forced to the ground and raped her.

On Monday, it was revealed that at least two other Palestinian Arab workers were present during the rape and helped the suspect by holding the victim’s arms and legs, preventing her from resisting or fleeing.

While the primary suspect is in custody, the two other Arab workers have not been arrested.