MK: 'I expressed harsh and inappropriate words'

MK Moti Yogev (Right Parties Union) participated in a fair investment and halakha conference held at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today, and referred to contacts within the religious Right-leaning camp.

Yogev began by expressing remorse for remarks he made in the interview that sparked public confrontation between him and Naftali Bennett last week: "I expressed harsh and inappropriate words. We aren't ashamed of being a religious Zionist party that connects with its Master, that knows that the Torah is a beacon of its life, and believes in devotion to the State.

"All this requires us, despite the harsh talk, to connect all we can in the surrounding reality," stressed Yogev. "We didn't split up and we didn't resign, we chose a party chairman, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, a person whose roots are as a warrior/philosopher, and by virtue of this, we desire every possible expression of unity. I, too, desire this despite my harsh words.

Bennett's response was described by Yogev as "half truths," stressing that he chose to stop the publicized confrontation for the unity of the camp: "I chose not to respond after the half-truths that were sent to me, and I chose not to respond and not to light the fire anymore. Therefore I say that despite everything, we'll have to seek unity in the responsibility for this entire camp, including Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked. We must discuss this among ourselves."

Regarding the question of who should lead the Right Parties Union, Yogev emphasized, "We've chosen Rabbi Rafi Peretz to be the head of our party." Regarding the position of the former Justice Minister on the Right Parties Union list, Yogev said "Ayelet Shaked could be second place." Yogev joined Smotrich's statement that he would be willing to make personal concessions for the unity of the camp.

Yogev also revealed that a Blue and White party representative had approached him in an attempt to thwart the disbandment of the Knesset, shortly before the vote. "Everything stood or fell on yes or no Netanyahu, and that's where it ended," he said. "The strong feeling is that beyond the unity of the camp is the need for the unity of Israel.

"We need to do everything to bring unity amongst ourselves, also in a unity government. I prefer a unity government over a right-leaning government, as long as the basic guidelines are nationalistic. We certainly won't advance withdrawal from Judea and Samaria. Jewish and democratic - the Land of Israel for the People of Israel and a democracy - that is what the people decided. I desire unity in all of our camp and in the entire nation of Israel."